By EUobserver

It will take low-income countries 57 years to have their populations fully-protected, if vaccination continues at the current rate (63,000 people a day), a new calculation from campaigners of the People's Vaccine Alliance revealed on Thursday. Of the 1.7 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines given globally, just 0.3 percent of COVID jabs have been delivered in low-income countries. G7 nations are vaccinating at a rate of 4,630,533 people per day.