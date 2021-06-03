Ticker
EU and Bill Gates in €820m clean-tech partnership
By EUobserver
The European Commission and Bill Gates announced on Wednesday a partnership that aims to mobilise up to €820m between 2022 and 2023 to invest in clean technologies, such as green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuels, direct air capture and long-duration energy storage. The partnership will target technologies with "a recognised potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions" which are currently too expensive to get to scale, the commission said in a statement.