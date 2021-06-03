By EUobserver

The leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Norbert Hofer, has stepped down - but pointedly did not back his high-profile deputy and rival Herbert Kickl to succeed him, Reuters writes. Hofer, widely seen as the most presentable face of the anti-Islam and anti-immigration party which crashed out of government amid scandal two years ago, came close to winning Austria's presidential election in 2016 only to lose a re-run.