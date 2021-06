By EUobserver

Citizens from most EU states might have to pay £55 (€64) more for UK work visas, as well as a £199 foreign worker "sponsorship" fee, if the UK goes ahead with plans to withdraw from the European Social Charter, a 1961 accord of 27 European states, granting discounts to healthcare, charity, and seasonal workers, such as fruit pickers, The Times reports, saying home secretary Priti Patel has "considered" the move.