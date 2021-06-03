Ticker
EU paves way for Olympic tourism to Japan
By EUobserver
EU ambassadors have added Japan to a list of safe countries, with Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, for which member states are recommended to gradually lift pandemic travel restrictions, Reuters reports. Wednesday's decision, ahead of Japan's Olympic Games, left out UK tourists until at least mid-June, due to concerns over the Indian variant there. Britain also advises against travel to all EU states, except Portugal.