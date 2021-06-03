Thursday

3rd Jun 2021

Ticker

Netanyahu era ends in Israel

By

Far-right Israeli politician Naftali Bennett is set to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel's prime minister after an eight-faction coalition deal reached on Wednesday, Israeli daily Haaretz reports. The deal, ending Netanyahu's 12-years in office, could see him jailed for corruption after losing immunity. The new coalition focused on ejecting Netanyahu instead of other policy, and includes an Arab Israeli party as well as pro-settler right-wingers like Bennett.

Koert Debeuf

EU ambassadors divided over prolonging gas funding

EU ambassadors have failed to reach an agreement over whether cross-border natural gas projects should continue to receive EU funding, under the TEN-E regulation, which is currently under revision.

EU suspends deficit rule to end of 2022 to help with crisis

"The overall message is that we should continue to support the economy, so fiscal policy should be supportive both this year and next, and we should avoid premature withdrawal of the fiscal support," EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Insight

Everyone can be radicalised, even you

Violent far-right extremists share the same profile as foreign fighters in Syria. They dreamed of becoming important, but they failed. What they are looking for is a shortcut from zero to hero.

Opinion

Catalonia's fiscal feud with Spain

It's not uncommon to hear accusations of Catalan financial greed as a motivation for independence. But in reality, the economic relationship between Spain and Catalonia is a nuanced one, which many Catalans believe is historically, and now, based on domination.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

