By EUobserver

Far-right Israeli politician Naftali Bennett is set to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel's prime minister after an eight-faction coalition deal reached on Wednesday, Israeli daily Haaretz reports. The deal, ending Netanyahu's 12-years in office, could see him jailed for corruption after losing immunity. The new coalition focused on ejecting Netanyahu instead of other policy, and includes an Arab Israeli party as well as pro-settler right-wingers like Bennett.