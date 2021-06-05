Ticker
EU court: Germany 'persistently' broke air pollution rules
By EUobserver
Germany persistently violated EU limits on air pollution, the European Court of Justice said, in a ruling that could see the country face financial penalties if it fails to improve air quality in several big cities, Reuters reports. Air pollution in Europe has eased in the last decade, but remains the continent's biggest environmental health risk. Prolonged exposure to dirty air can cause diabetes, lung disease and cancer.