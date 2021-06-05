Saturday

5th Jun 2021

EU court: Germany 'persistently' broke air pollution rules

By

Germany persistently violated EU limits on air pollution, the European Court of Justice said, in a ruling that could see the country face financial penalties if it fails to improve air quality in several big cities, Reuters reports. Air pollution in Europe has eased in the last decade, but remains the continent's biggest environmental health risk. Prolonged exposure to dirty air can cause diabetes, lung disease and cancer.

EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan

The EU has submitted to the World Trade Organization a plan aimed at expanding the production of Covid-19 vaccines - seen by Brussels as a quicker and more targeted solution than the intellectual property right-waiver proposal backed by the US.

'There are no clean countries', EU chief prosecutor says

"For the first time, the offenses against the financial interest of the EU will be investigated in an integrated strategic manner by a prosecutorial body with supranational jurisdiction," EU chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi said.

Best to keep Frontex in Greece, new rights officer suggests

Greece has drawn criticism and scrutiny for alleged widespread pushbacks of migrants in the Aegean Sea, along with the reported complicity of the EU's border agency Frontex. Critics say the agency should pull out of Greece.

First glimpse of EU's new 'digital identity wallet'

The European Commission unveiled its plans for an EU 'digital identity wallet' - an app that will allow citizens to store their national digital identification or driver licence on their phones to access public and private services across the EU.

Top EU court rejects Hungary's challenge to sanctions probe

Hungary has lost a legal challenge against a European Parliament vote that opened the way for the Article 7 sanctions probe into the erosion of democratic standards under prime minister Viktor Orbán's rule in the country. Budapest queried the abstentions.

  1. German official vents spleen on Hungary's Hong Kong veto
  2. EU agrees midnight ban on Belarus airline
  3. Nord Stream 2 pipeline ready for gas, Putin says
  4. Greece begins vaccinating migrant camps
  6. Study: Rise in antisemitic online content during pandemic
  7. Microsoft's Irish subsidiary paid zero corporate tax last year
  8. Netanyahu era ends in Israel

