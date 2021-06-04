By EUobserver

Greek authorities have begun rolling out vaccinations to asylum seekers in migrant camps, Ekathimerini writes. The government, which began vaccinating the general public in January, had been criticised by rights groups for being slow to include asylum-seekers, at risk in overcrowded camps where sanitary conditions are poor and social-distancing impossible. Of the 12,100 asylum-seekers in Greece, about 9,400 live in official camps, according to the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR.