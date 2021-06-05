By EUobserver

Belarusian airline Belavia will be banned from all EU states' airspace from midnight Friday, after EU ambassadors in Brussels agreed the move in reaction to a recent state hijacking, Reuters reports. Over half had already done so ahead of the EU-level step. Belavia flew to some 20 airports in Europe including Amsterdam, Berlin, Helsinki, Milan, Paris, Rome, Vienna, and Warsaw. EU airlines have also been advised to avoid Belarus airspace.