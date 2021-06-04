Ticker
EU agrees midnight ban on Belarus airline
By EUobserver
Belarusian airline Belavia will be banned from all EU states' airspace from midnight Friday, after EU ambassadors in Brussels agreed the move in reaction to a recent state hijacking, Reuters reports. Over half had already done so ahead of the EU-level step. Belavia flew to some 20 airports in Europe including Amsterdam, Berlin, Helsinki, Milan, Paris, Rome, Vienna, and Warsaw. EU airlines have also been advised to avoid Belarus airspace.