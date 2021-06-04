Ticker
German official vents spleen on Hungary's Hong Kong veto
By EUobserver
"Hungary again blocked an EU statement on Hong Kong. Three weeks ago it was on Middle East. Common foreign and security policy cannot work on the basis of a blocking policy," Miguel Berger, the state secretary in the German foreign ministry Tweeted Friday, adding: "We need a serious debate on ... qualified majority voting". Budapest also recently blocked an EU trade and aid deal with African, Pacific, and Caribbean countries.