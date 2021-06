By EUobserver

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives' resounding victory in a state election in eastern Germany on Sunday boosts Armin Laschet's hopes to become chancellor in September, Reuters writes. An exit poll from the Saxony-Anhalt election had the Christian Democrats (CDU) on 36 percent, up more than 6 points on five years ago, and far ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who were on 22.5 percent.