Ticker
Ukraine football shirt upsets Russian foreign ministry
By EUobserver
Ukraine has outraged Russia by unveiling a national football shirt for this summer's 'Euro' championship with a map showing Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as part of Ukraine, and with a slogan "Glory to Ukraine!", historically associated with Kiev's 2014 pro-Western revolution. One Russian MP, Dmitry Svishchev, called it a "political provocation", Reuters reported, while the Russian foreign ministry said the slogan was like a Nazi-Germany war cry.