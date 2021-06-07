Monday

Ukraine football shirt upsets Russian foreign ministry

Ukraine has outraged Russia by unveiling a national football shirt for this summer's 'Euro' championship with a map showing Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as part of Ukraine, and with a slogan "Glory to Ukraine!", historically associated with Kiev's 2014 pro-Western revolution. One Russian MP, Dmitry Svishchev, called it a "political provocation", Reuters reported, while the Russian foreign ministry said the slogan was like a Nazi-Germany war cry.

Hungary's nuclear power plant expansion unnerves Austria

The Austrian report, finding the Paks site lies on a seismic fault line, adds to existing concerns over safety issues on the expansion of the nuclear plant - a project pushed by the government of prime minister Viktor Orbán.

First return to Strasbourg for EU Parliament This WEEK

There will be still a very limited number of people traveling to Strasbourg. Many think it is an early return: those travelling will have to respect the French curfew and will need to quarantine upon their return to Belgium.

EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan

The EU has submitted to the World Trade Organization a plan aimed at expanding the production of Covid-19 vaccines - seen by Brussels as a quicker and more targeted solution than the intellectual property right-waiver proposal backed by the US.

