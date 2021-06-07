Ticker
G7 agrees to make biggest companies pay more tax
By EUobserver
Finance ministers in London from the G7 group of wealthy nations agreed a landmark deal aimed at making the biggest companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook pay more tax, The Guardian reports. The two "pillars" of the deal would make companies pay a percentage of their profits in markets where they make large sales despite minimal corporate presence, as well as setting an unprecedented global minimum corporation tax.