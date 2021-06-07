By EUobserver

Thousands of young Hungarians marched through Budapest on Sunday to protest against the government's plan to build a Chinese university for €1.4bn, financed via loans from a Chinese bank, despite Chinese human rights abuses. "[Hungary's ruling party] Fidesz portray themselves as anti-communists, but in reality the communists are their friends," student Szonja Radics told AFP at the march. The price tag is more than Fidesz' national education budget for 2019.