No positive Biden effect on US image in France, Germany: poll
By EUobserver
The United States' reputation as the leading global power has suffered in France and Germany because of Washington's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 600,000 Americans, a poll showed, Reuters reports. On the eve of US president Joe Biden's trip to Europe, the survey said he had not won back the standing of the United States as it was before Covid-19 struck. China's reputation had risen slightly.