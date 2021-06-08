Ticker
EU's Michel tells Putin to stop 'disruptive behaviour'
By EUobserver
Russia must change its behaviour if it wants better relations with the EU, European Council president Charles Michel said on Monday after a telephone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin. "The downwards trend in EU-Russia relations can only change if Russia stops disruptive behaviour," Michel tweeted after the call, adding that EU-Russia relations were at a low point and further deterioration is "in neither side's interest".