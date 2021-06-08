Ticker
Slovakia starts vaccinating with Sputnik
By EUobserver
Slovakia became the second country in the European Union to vaccinate its citizens with the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V on Monday, Reuters reported. In Hungary, one million people have received two doses of this vaccine. Slovakia in March bought 200,000 doses, announcing it intended to buy two million more. But the vaccination was delayed after months of rows over the jab, which has not received the European authorities' approval yet.