Tuesday

8th Jun 2021

Ticker

EU floats waiver on state aid for green energy

By

EU countries should be able to subside renewable energy project up to 100 percent in a derogation from normal anti-state aid rules, the European Commission said Monday. "Europe will need a considerable amount of sustainable investments" to meet CO2 targets, European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. "Although a significant share will come from the private sector, public support will play a role in ensuring that the green transition happens fast".

Frontex 'own worst enemy', says EU auditor

A special audit on how Frontex supports member states in cracking down on "illegal migration and cross-border crimes" has painted a bleak picture of an EU agency, whose annual budget rocketed from €19m in 2006 to €900m in 2021.

Opinion

Why is Serbia not going to join EU sanctions on Belarus?

As a membership candidate, Serbia is expected to join foreign policy declarations and restrictive measures of the EU. However, Serbia is unlikely to join the EU measures against Belarus for both international and domestic reasons.

Opinion

The glowing embers of Nagorno Karabakh

Our investigation reveals war crimes were committed by all parties to the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Thousands of civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict. None of the key decision-makers are being held to account.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

