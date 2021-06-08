Ticker
EU floats waiver on state aid for green energy
By EUobserver
EU countries should be able to subside renewable energy project up to 100 percent in a derogation from normal anti-state aid rules, the European Commission said Monday. "Europe will need a considerable amount of sustainable investments" to meet CO2 targets, European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said. "Although a significant share will come from the private sector, public support will play a role in ensuring that the green transition happens fast".