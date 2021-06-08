By EUobserver

Former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladić is to appear in The Hague war crimes tribunal for a final ruling on his appeal against a life sentence over the Srebrenica genocide in 1995, when Serb forces killed 8,000 Muslim boys and men. Charges include extermination, forcible transfers, terror, and hostage-taking. A prosecutor has asked that judges also add "genocide" to the list. Tuesday's ruling is conclusive with no further appeals possible