By EUobserver

United Nations appeal judges have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladić, "the Butcher of Bosnia," for genocide and other offences during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, and confirmed his life sentence, The Guardian writes. The judgment means that the 78-year-old former general, who terrorised Bosnia throughout the war, will spend the rest of his life in prison.