A coalition of some 45 groups and NGOs, including front-Lex, Sea-Watch, Open Arms and others, have launched a campaign to end the EU's border agency Frontex. The activists plan 'actions' in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Spain and Morocco. "Following the launch on 9 June, the campaign plans to mount a series of actions in cities across Europe," they said, in a press statement.