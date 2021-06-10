Ticker
Green groups concerned at deforestation proposal delay
By EUobserver
A group of 20 NGOs have raised concerns about postponing legislative proposals on minimising deforestation risks and sustainable corporate governance. These incentives, expected in June, have been postponed until at least September. "These files should be top priorities for achieving the global dimension of the Green Deal. The EU's legislative process should be open, transparent and democratic," they said in a letter sent on Tuesday to the European Commission.