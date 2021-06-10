Thursday

10th Jun 2021

China's EU sanctions were 'strategic blunder'

By

China made a "huge strategic blunder" in recently blacklisting MEPs and EU officials, former US trade negotiator Clete Willems told US broadcaster CNBC Tuesday. "With China, it's over-reaching and over-reacting and not addressing legitimate issues like forced labour [of its Uighur minority]," he said. The European Parliament froze an EU-China business treaty in the sanctions war, and that meant the strategic investment pact was "off the table now," Willems said.

EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven

Greece has declared Turkey a safe country for asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Syria and Somalia. But the European Commission appears to have shed doubt on the claim, saying individual cases still need to be assessed.

Commission to approve first Covid-recovery plans next week

This means that, following council approval, and after the financing agreement has been signed with EU governments, the first countries can receive pre-financing from the recovery fund, of up to 13 percent of their allocated funds.

Analysis

The EU's Covid-19 certificate - how it will work?

As some member states start issuing the EU's Covid-19 certificate, EUobserver takes a look at what the bloc is doing to restore unrestricted travel in the bloc - a right that has been restricted, even prohibited, during the pandemic.

