By EUobserver

China made a "huge strategic blunder" in recently blacklisting MEPs and EU officials, former US trade negotiator Clete Willems told US broadcaster CNBC Tuesday. "With China, it's over-reaching and over-reacting and not addressing legitimate issues like forced labour [of its Uighur minority]," he said. The European Parliament froze an EU-China business treaty in the sanctions war, and that meant the strategic investment pact was "off the table now," Willems said.