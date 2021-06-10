By EUobserver

The United Nations Security Council backed secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday for a second term, recommending that the 193-member General Assembly appoint him for another five years from 1 January, 2022, Reuters reports. Guterres succeeded Ban Ki-moon in January 2017, just weeks before US president Donald Trump took office. Much of Guterres' first term was focused on placating Trump, who questioned the value of the United Nations and multilateralism.