By EUobserver

Upcoming EU rules on which investment projects were "green", opening access to public and EU funding, should not set binding standards, a Czech-led group-of-seven fossil-fuel intensive EU states has said in an informal paper, Reuters reports. "The taxonomy should be applied only as a transparency tool. However, the taxonomy is progressively becoming a new standard for the EU policies," the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia said.