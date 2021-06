By EUobserver

A man slapped Emmanuel Macron on the face on Tuesday, when the French president was greeting a small crowd of people. The culprit slapped Macron on the left cheek, shouting "Down with Macronia!" Macron's security officers tackled the man. Two people were arrested. The incident was described by prime minister Jean Castex as an affront to democracy, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen also condemned the attack.