By EUobserver

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved the EU's Covid travel pass, set for a 1 July launch, as the holiday season gears up. The vote passed with 546 in favour, 93 against and 51 abstentions. "The EU digital Covid certificate will function from 1 July, and will ensure safe and coordinated travel this summer," said Spanish socialist MEP Juan Fernando López Aguilar. The Council will now have to endorse it.