By EUobserver

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić is to meet Kosovar prime minister Albin Kurti in Brussels on 15 June to resume talks on normalising relations, the EU foreign service said Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, is the first since Kurti entered office and since the dialogue stalled last autumn. The EU-brokered talks have been going on for 10 years and are a pre-condition to enlargement.