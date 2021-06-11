By EUobserver

Use of party drug MDMA fell in Europe during last year's lockdown, while use of psychedelics, such as LSD, and anti-anxiety drugs, such as Valium and Xanax, increased according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, an EU agency in Lisbon. Cannabis, cocaine, and heroin use remained "stable" and at "high levels", amid "increasingly high purity or potency" of drugs being easily available to European consumers.