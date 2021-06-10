Thursday

10th Jun 2021

EU keen to send top officials on Hong Kong mission

By

"A visit of high-level EU officials will be considered" to Hong Kong to deter Chinese authorities from electoral law reform, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday, in a move that comes amid high tension, after Europe and China launched sanctions against each other over China's human-rights abuses. The EU will also step up support for free media and NGOs there and observer trials of pro-democracy activists, Borrell said.

EU takes legal action against Germany on bonds ruling

The European Commission on Wednesday (9 June) launched legal action against Berlin, after determining that last year's landmark decision on bond-buying by Germany's Constitutional Court "constitutes a serious precedent" that puts at risk the EU's legal order.

Feature

How Italy's passion for fish is destroying its seas

This is bad news for all countries in the area, but especially Italy, which has the largest fleet in the EU by number of vessels. Many coastal towns and the welfare of hundreds of thousands of Italians depend on fishing.

EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven

Greece has declared Turkey a safe country for asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Syria and Somalia. But the European Commission appears to have shed doubt on the claim, saying individual cases still need to be assessed.

News in Brief

  2. Biden lands in Europe, talks tough on Putin
  3. EU citizens getting high in lockdown, report says
  4. Kosovar and Serbian leaders to meet in Brussels next week
  5. Report: Macron slap suspect had copy of Mein Kampf
  6. MEPs back EU Covid travel pass
  7. Talks break down in EU-UK 'sausage war' spat
  8. Commissioner calls Greek anti-migrant sound weapons 'odd'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. MEPs set to take EU Commission to court on rule-of-law
  2. EU takes legal action against Germany on bonds ruling
  3. MEPs demand new EU biodiversity law by next year
  4. How Italy's passion for fish is destroying its seas
  5. EU to extend sanctions on Russia-occupied Crimea
  6. EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven
  7. Commission to approve first Covid-recovery plans next week
  8. The EU's Covid-19 certificate - how it will work?

