Ticker
EU keen to send top officials on Hong Kong mission
By EUobserver
"A visit of high-level EU officials will be considered" to Hong Kong to deter Chinese authorities from electoral law reform, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday, in a move that comes amid high tension, after Europe and China launched sanctions against each other over China's human-rights abuses. The EU will also step up support for free media and NGOs there and observer trials of pro-democracy activists, Borrell said.