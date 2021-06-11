Ticker
Liberal MEPs under fire over Babiš abstention
By EUobserver
MEPs from the liberal Renew Europe group came under fire on Thursday for abstaining on the resolution pointing to the conflicts of interest of the Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš. The resolution calls for reinforced measures to protect the EU budget and transparency on who benefits from these subsidies. Liberal MEPs said this week the European Commission must apply the new rule-of-law conditionality mechanism or face legal action.