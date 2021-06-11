Ticker
EU leaders join call for further probe into Covid origins
By EUobserver
EU leaders on Thursday called for an investigation on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, after the World Health Organization probe ended without conclusions earlier this year, Reuters reported. "Investigators need complete access to whatever is necessary to really find the source of this pandemic," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said. "The world has the right to know exactly what happened," said European Council president Charles Michel.