Ticker
Airlines seek to water down EU passengers' rights
By EUobserver
EU flight passengers should have fewer rights to compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, the pandemic has showed, according to European airlines. "When events like mass cancellations get put in place this law is not flexible enough to handle such events," Air France-KLM chief Ben Smith told an industry video-conference Thursday, Reuters reports, calling the EU passenger rights' regimes "one of the most punitive" in the world.