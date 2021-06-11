By EUobserver

The committee of ministers of pan-European rights body the Council of Europe has strongly urged Russia to "immediately" release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in line with a previous ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, The Moscow Times reports. The committee, which oversees the implementation of ECHR rulings, expressed "its grave concern" that Navalny "remains in detention and his conviction stands", the Council of Europe said.