By EUobserver

The European Parliament has lent political weight to an EU citizens' petition to end farming of caged animals and force-feeding of ducks and geese to make fois gras pâté, putting pressure on the European Commission to table legislation. Forced-feeding was "cruel and unnecessary" and cages so small animals cannot stand or turn around were of "grave concern" MEPs said Thursday. Over 90 percent of EU-farmed rabbits are kept in cages.