Friday

11th Jun 2021

Ticker

MEPs join EU citizens on farm-animal cage ban

By

The European Parliament has lent political weight to an EU citizens' petition to end farming of caged animals and force-feeding of ducks and geese to make fois gras pate, putting pressure on the European Commission to table legislation. Forced-feeding was "cruel and unnecessary" and cages so small animals cannot stand or turn around were of "grave concerns" MEPs said Thursday. Over 90 percent of EU-farmed rabbits are kept in cages.

Pressure builds on EU to back WTO vaccine-patent waiver

MEPs have backed a motion demanding the temporality lifting of intellectual properties rights of Covid-19 vaccines - a symbolic move that puts pressure on the European Commission to change its position on the issue of global access to vaccines.

Exclusive

MEP office expenses kept secret on dubious evidence

It would require between 40 to 75 additional staff to oversee how MEPs spend their monthly €4,500 lump sum on office supplies, according to the European Parliament. An EUobserver Freedom of Information request reveals those calculations are flawed.

Opinion

What the EU public think of EU pesticide regulation

The EU is committed to reduce "the risk and use of pesticides by 50 percent" by 2030. However, given the level of controversy and public distrust surrounding EU pesticides regulation over the last decade, which reforms could garner public support?

