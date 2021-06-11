Ticker
Hungary's Fidesz wants to ban LGBTIQ content for under-18s
By EUobserver
Hungary's ruling nationalist party has submitted legislation to ban content it sees as promoting homosexuality and gender-change to minors, Reuters reported. The draft law would ban LGBTIQ literature for under-18s, including educational material, and advertisements deemed to be promoting gay rights. The vote will take place next Tuesday. Prime minister Viktor Orbán's government has been taking aim at the LGBTIQ community ahead of elections next spring.