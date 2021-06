By EUobserver

Israel has sworn in a far-right former settler, Naftali Bennett, as its new prime minister, ousting Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in power. Bennett pledged to unite the country, but was branded a traitor by his far-right base for joining a coalition with left-wing and Arab Israeli parties. He will stay in office until 2023 then yield to Yair Lapid, a centrist former TV anchor, under a power-sharing deal..