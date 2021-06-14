Ticker
Spain: Thousands protest against Catalan leaders' pardon
By EUobserver
Tens of thousands of people joined protests in Madrid against controversial plans to pardon jailed Catalan separatists, the BBC reports. Leaders of Spain's right-wing parties joined the demonstration against the pardoning of 12 separatists behind a failed independence attempt in 2017. Protesters accuse the Socialist-led Spanish government of trying to shore up its political support, but the government says the pardons will help calm tensions over Catalonia.