By EUobserver

Tens of thousands of people joined protests in Madrid against controversial plans to pardon jailed Catalan separatists, the BBC reports. Leaders of Spain's right-wing parties joined the demonstration against the pardoning of 12 separatists behind a failed independence attempt in 2017. Protesters accuse the Socialist-led Spanish government of trying to shore up its political support, but the government says the pardons will help calm tensions over Catalonia.