By EUobserver

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya - currently living in exile in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius - has called for harsher sanctions against strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime, adding this was the only effective way to put pressure on him and his administration, in an interview with Deutsche Welle. "Lukashenko only understands the language of force and economic sanctions ... the sanctions must be maximally tough," she said