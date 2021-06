By EUobserver

The World Trade Organization (WTO) director general, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday called on members to drop trade restrictions for treatments against Covid-19, Reuters reported. At the beginning of the pandemic, there were 109 trade restriction (which later fell to 51 but has since raised to 53). "We need to bring those restrictions down so we can move ... medical goods and supplies and vaccines [faster]," she said.