By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have agreed the mostly Syrian mercenaries there should leave Libya, in the margins of Monday's Nato summit in Brussels. "It doesn't just depend on the two of us. [But] president Erdoğan confirmed during our meeting his wish that the foreign mercenaries, the foreign militias, operating on Libyan soil leave as soon as possible," Macron told press.