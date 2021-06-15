Ticker
Putin refuses to guarantee Navalny will survive jail
By EUobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin has refused to guarantee opposition leader Alexei Navalny would survive his prison term. "As far as health, all individuals who are in prison, that is something that the administration of the specific prison or penitentiary establishment is responsible for," Putin said Monday, when asked about Navalny by US broadcaster NBC ahead of a US summit and after trying to have Navalny killed with a chemical weapon.