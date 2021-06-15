By EUobserver

Some Western journalists, including the BBC, walked out of a press conference in Minsk Monday when Belarus authorities again paraded political prisoner Roman Protasevich, forcing him to say he had not been mistreated and to apologise for his alleged crimes. Belarus air-force chief Igor Golub also denied having forced down a Ryanair flight carrying Protasevich to Vilnius, despite multiple independent accounts confirming that one of Belarus' warplanes was involved.