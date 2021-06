By EUobserver

The EU was set to raise €20bn from its first issue of 10-year bonds in its €800bn post-pandemic recovery fund, amid soaring demand for the triple-A rated financial product Tuesday, Reuters reports. Demand outstripped supply, with investors keen to buy up to €145bn on the day. The programme will make the EU the world's largest supranational debt issuer when completed. The fund is to help member states up till 2026.