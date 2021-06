By EUobserver

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić met Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti in Brussels on Tuesday to resume talks on normalising relations, but the meeting saw little progress, the EU mediator, Miroslav Lajčák, said. "It was not an easy meeting, but it was important that it happened," he said. Kurti "wanted to hear when we will recognise independent Kosovo ... and I said never," Vučić told press afterward, according to AP.